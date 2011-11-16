* U.S. Attorney General discusses anti-crime cooperation
* Talks in Dominican Republic, Barbados, Trinidad
By Robert Edison Sandiford
BRIDGETOWN, Nov 16 The United States and its
Caribbean allies will seek to be more aggressive in seizing
assets from suspected drug-traffickers and money-launderers to
counter trans-national criminal organizations, U.S. Attorney
General Eric Holder said on Wednesday.
Holder made the comment during a tour through the Caribbean
aimed at strengthening regional cooperation against drug
cartels and other crime gangs which use the multi-island region
to smuggle narcotics, arms and migrants and stash away funds.
"One of the things that we have to do is to hold people
accountable, put them in jail if that is necessary ... but also
come up with ways in which we get at the assets that these
organizations, these individuals accumulate," he said after
talks in Barbados with his eastern Caribbean counterparts.
Holder, who visited Dominican Republic earlier this week
and will attend a meeting of security ministers from the
Americas in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, said the
activities of Latin American drug cartels had become a
"hemispherical problem" needing a coordinated response.
"We talked about ways in which we can ... seize assets
without first finding somebody guilty ... There are ways in
which we can do that consistent with the rule of law, with our
values. This is an area I think we all agreed we need to be
extremely aggressive," he added, without giving specifics.
"We share national security interests," Holder added.
He made the trip at a time when counter-narcotics experts
are expressing concerns the major drug cartels could seek to
reactivate Caribbean transshipment routes used in the 1970s and
1980s, as law enforcement pressure increases in Mexico and
Central America.
Holder said he and his Caribbean colleagues had also
discussed an increase in gun violence which has prompted some
regional governments to implement crackdowns this year.
Bahamas last month introduced tougher penalties against gun
and drug crimes. [ID:nN1E7930JB]
Oil and gas producer Trinidad and Tobago also took
emergency anti-crime measures in August. [ID:nN1E77L1GI]
In the Dominican Republic on Monday, Holder announced an
agreement to share about $7.5 million in forfeited assets
seized from a conspiracy that defrauded the U.S. Medicare
program. The United States expected to recover an additional
$30 million as part of the agreement.
(Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Eric Walsh)