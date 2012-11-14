DETROIT Nov 14 The U.S. government should
require automakers to offer advanced safety features like lane
departure warning in all passenger vehicles and commercial
trucks to prevent accidents, the National Transportation Safety
Board said on Wednesday.
These new technologies, which include adaptive cruise
control, are offered by automakers as options at additional
cost, but they are not required to meet federal safety
standards, the board said.
"Their full life-saving and crash-avoidance potential will
not be realized until supported by federal rulemaking and
related standards," the board said in a press release.
Rear-end collisions account for 28 percent of all highway
accidents, while accidents in which a vehicle veers off the
road, overturns or crashes into an object account for 23
percent, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data
show. Nine percent are caused by a car veering out of its lane.
Forward collision warning, automatic braking and electronic
stability control were also cited as technologies that should be
made standard. Such features are offered mostly in luxury
models, although they are now appearing in more mainstream cars.
On certain models of its $44,000 2013 Cadillac ATS, General
Motors Co offers a safety package costing more than
$3,200 that includes a lane departure warning system and
adaptive cruise control, in which the car automatically adjusts
its speed to keep a safe distance from the car ahead.
Toyota Motor Corp includes similar safety features
and more in a $6,500 package on the 2013 Lexus LS460, which
costs nearly $72,000. Ford Motor Co offers adaptive cruise
control on certain versions of the 2013 Fusion sedan for $995.
The forward collision warning system, which uses radars or
lasers to sense objects ahead, could prevent 879 fatal passenger
car crashes a year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
said. It could prevent 115 fatal crashes in large trucks.
The Institute, a nonprofit supported by auto insurers, said
lane departure warnings and electronic stability control systems
can prevent 247 and 439 fatal accidents a year, respectively.