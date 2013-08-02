ORLANDO, Fla. Aug 2 Casey Anthony, the Florida woman acquitted in 2011 of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, has agreed to pay $25,000 to end a bankruptcy court dispute over the rights to her life story.

Once Anthony pays the money into her bankruptcy estate, her creditors will relinquish all rights to receive any money from the "publicity and commercialization" of her story, Bankruptcy Judge K. Rodney May wrote in an order signed on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.

Anthony has not agreed to sell her story and it was unclear how she would pay the money. In her bankruptcy filing in January, she listed debts of nearly $800,000 and assets of $1,084.

The actual value of her life story could be substantial. A national television audience followed the six-month-long search for Caylee, who disappeared in 2008, and watched the live broadcast of Anthony's trial.

Prosecutors claimed Anthony murdered her daughter to unburden herself from the demands of motherhood. Anthony's lawyer suggested the child drowned in a backyard pool. Caylee's body was found dumped in a wooded area near the Anthony family home.

Bankruptcy trustee Stephen Meininger wanted her creditors to benefit from the sale of her story, but Anthony's lawyers objected on Constitutional and other grounds. Meininger agreed to the compromise, noting that the idea was novel and would lead to years of litigation.

(Editing by Jane Sutton and Andrew Hay)