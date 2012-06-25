By Basil Katz
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 A federal appeals court on
Monday tossed out a ruling that had barred a Long Island-based
Native American tribe from building a casino in Southampton, New
York.
In a 2-1 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York said that the dispute pitting the Shinnecock Indian
Nation against the state of New York and the town of Southampton
belonged in state, not federal court.
The ruling dissolved a Brooklyn federal court judge's
permanent injunction in 2008 freezing the casino project and
sent the case to New York state court.
The Shinnecock Indian Nation became a federally recognized
tribe in 2010. In 2003 it began construction of a
61,000-square-foot (5,667-square-meter) casino on a plot of land
in Southampton known as Westwoods.
New York first sued in Suffolk County Supreme Court to halt
the project, alleging the proposed casino violated state and
local laws and claiming that the plot was not recognized "Indian
lands."
The Shinnecock had the case moved to federal court.
Following a bench trial in 2008, a Brooklyn federal judge
found the tribe was not entitled to immunity and that its title
to the Westwoods land had been forfeited hundreds of years ago.
In Monday's ruling, judges John Walker and Barrington Parker
of the 2nd Circuit said the matter should have remained in state
court.
"From the town's perspective it's disappointing and I would
imagine that sentiment would be shared by all parties who
expended lots of effort to litigate this," said Michael Cohen of
Nixon Peabody, who represented Southampton.
Cohen said the lawsuit would likely end up back in Suffolk
County Supreme Court.
