By Zach Howard
| CONWAY, Mass.
CONWAY, Mass. Nov 4 The oldest Roman Catholic
newspaper in the United States has retracted an opinion column
that said the devil may cause homosexual attraction after the
essay was condemned by gay rights groups.
The 184-year-old weekly newspaper, the Boston Pilot, run by
the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, on Wednesday removed from
its website the Oct. 28 article titled, "Some fundamental
questions on same-sex attraction."
The article stated that "scientific evidence of how
same-sex attraction most likely may be created provides a
credible basis for a spiritual explanation that indicts the
devil."
The newspaper also posted on its website and in its Nov. 4
print edition a "retraction/apology" by the author, Daniel
Avila, who advises on policy against gay marriage for the U.S.
Conference of Catholic Bishops.
In his apology, Avila wrote that he opposes "all unjust
discrimination" and noted that his column did not represent the
position of the Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Pilot
echoed his statement of regret and apologized for not having
seen the theological error in the column before publication.
DignityUSA, a gay Catholic activist group, expressed
outrage at the piece.
Marianne Duddy-Burke, the group's executive director, said
Avila and the archdiocese "have inflicted tremendous damage on
the souls and psyches" of gay people.
"We are deeply concerned that a man with such extreme
beliefs remains an advisor to the U.S. bishops, and will still
be permitted to write for the Pilot. This shows that Catholic
officials are willing to go to extremes in their anti-gay
campaign. The Archdiocese of Boston and the U.S. Catholic
Bishops Conference should immediately terminate their
relationship with Mr. Avila," Duddy-Burke added.
Recent figures show the newspaper has a circulation of
about 21,000.
(Editing by Will Dunham)