By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, June 29
CHICAGO, June 29 Organizers of an online U.S.
cattle auction that ranchers and traders had hoped would help
restore transparency to livestock pricing nationwide said on
Wednesday they would suspend activity indefinitely after just
four sessions.
The Fed Cattle Exchange, which held its first live feeder
cattle auction on May 25, determined that it needed to halt
operations to fix technology problems, according to a notice
posted on its website.
Superior Livestock Auction, a well-known cattle auctioneer
that owns the exchange, also wanted to address some
participants' concerns about the format of the market, President
Danny Jones said in an interview.
The suspension came as a blow to producers and traders who
have worried for years that the U.S. method for pricing cattle
headed to slaughter could incorrectly value animals and bring in
less money for those who raise livestock.
"It is an unfortunate pause that we're going to need to
take, but it's necessary," Jones said.
The biggest U.S. meat packers, Cargill Inc, Tyson
Foods Inc, JBS USA and National Beef Packing Co
, bought cattle on the exchange, participants said.
Producers had hoped the exchange would eventually improve
the pricing of U.S. cattle heading to slaughter, which could
affect prices in supermarkets.
The pricing system is based largely on a diminished market
of cash sales that are concentrated in certain geographic areas.
Cash sales, which producers and meat packers negotiate a few
weeks before cattle are killed, have declined over the past
decade as producers have increasingly locked in prices months in
advance. Still, prices for the advance sales are usually
determined using average prices in the cash market.
The Fed Cattle Exchange was created this year to provide the
industry with more transactions to consider when determining the
average cash price. That could make the average more reliable
and reflective of the overall market.
"Everyone recognizes that we need more cash trade into the
mix," Jones said. "We're going to come back and make a strong
push as soon as possible."
Decreasing transparency in the cash cattle market is one
factor that has driven high volatility in futures contracts
traded at CME Group Inc, according to the exchange
operator.
The company has taken steps to reduce volatility, including
cutting trading hours for cattle, and is working with the
National Cattlemen's Beef Association to improve the futures
markets.
Separately, a U.S. watchdog agency has said it is launching
a review of cattle pricing after ranchers complained about a
sharp price drop last year.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)