By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 19 U.S. cattle producers have
called on CME Group Inc and federal legislators to rein
in price volatility they say has rendered the world's largest
livestock futures market ineffective.
Two groups of cattle producers agree volatility last year
was extreme and a problem, but clash on the cause. The National
Cattlemen's Beef Association blames price swings on
high-frequency traders, and R-CALF USA says the nation's largest
meat packers fueled price swings.
CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy will face complaints
about the sharp moves next week at an annual meeting of the
National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a trade group
representing more than 175,000 producers and feeders in
California.
In a letter last week, the group told Duffy that CME needs
to do more to police high-frequency traders, including
introducing a one-second delay between trading actions and
cracking down on traders who cancel orders too often.
"The effectiveness of cattle futures contracts as a viable
risk management tool is being called into question due to
concerns over high-frequency trading," the letter said.
Meat producers and feeders use CME's futures contracts to
offset the risk of owning cattle. High-frequency traders are
speculators who can move trades in a fraction of a second.
CME constantly reviews its agricultural products to ensure
they meet customers' risk management needs, a spokesman said.
"We continue to work directly with our customers and
industry groups to address their concerns about recent cattle
market volatility," he said.
Markets gyrated repeatedly in the second half of 2015. Live
cattle futures dropped 9 percent to a two-year low in one
week at the end of September and early October, only to gain
back almost all the losses the following week.
Changes are already on the way. On Feb. 1, CME will
implement new rules on order messaging in cattle markets, after
producers earlier raised concerns about high-speed trading.
Meat producers, merchants and processors held about 61
percent of the open interest in live cattle futures last week,
according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.
Some traders said the producers were just upset that prices
have declined.
High frequency traders soothe volatile markets by providing
"omnipresent liquidity," said Bill Harts, chief executive
officer for Modern Markets Initiative, a trade group that
represents high-speed and algorithmic traders.
Tyson, the biggest U.S. meat processor, fell victim to
volatility, losing $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 due
to an "unprecedented decline" in live cattle futures, Chief
Executive Donnie Smith told analysts in November.
Tyson did not respond to a request for further comment.
Other major packers - Cargill Inc, JBS USA
and National Beef Packing Company - declined to
comment or did not respond to questions.
R-CALF USA, another meat producers' group, said packers
colluded to manipulate cattle markets in the second half of
2015. The group has asked the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to
investigate.
"Unprecedented volatility in the cattle futures market
rendered it useless for price discovery purposes," said Bill
Bullard, chief executive of R-CALF, in a letter to committee
leaders.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa, who chairs the
committee, and other members are looking into the allegations,
their spokespeople said.
The cattlemen's association said R-CALF's accusations were
wrong.
(Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing
by Bernard Orr)