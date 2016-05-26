(Adds details of review, background on market conditions)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO May 26 A U.S. watchdog agency will
launch a review of cattle pricing, including the impact of
high-frequency trading on futures, after ranchers complained
about a sharp price drop last year.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has accepted
a request from the Senate Judiciary Committee to study the
reasons for the decline, an agency spokesman said on Thursday.
The GAO will review "what is known about the extent to which
high-frequency trading in cattle futures contracts has
contributed to price fluctuations," he said. It also will assess
how changes in cattle trading over the past decade may have
affected price swings in recent years, he added.
The agency has no time frame yet for completing its review,
the spokesman said.
Futures and cash markets for cattle have come under scrutiny
over pricing following a setback in the second half of last year
from record levels reached in 2014.
In January, R-CALF USA, a meat producers' group, asked the
Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate the decline and
alleged that packers had colluded to manipulate markets. Last
month, committee members requested the GAO review the reasons
for the drop, instead of taking it up themselves.
The National Cattlemen's Beef Association, another
producers' group, has attributed price swings to high-frequency
traders.
CME Group Inc, which operates U.S. cattle futures
markets, has taken steps to reduce volatility, including cutting
trading hours.
The exchange operator has said high-frequency trading
accounts for 10 percent of the volume in CME's cattle markets
and 50 percent of its overall average daily volume.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek, editing by G Crosse and Alan
