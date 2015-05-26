WASHINGTON May 26 A man who traveled from
Liberia died in New Jersey over the weekend from Lassa fever,
U.S. health officials said, adding that authorities are looking
for people who had contact with him although the risk of
infection is extremely low.
Lassa, a viral disease common in West Africa, is far less
fatal and less contagious than the deadly Ebola virus that has
raised global health concerns amid a large outbreak, according
to the Centers for Disease Control.
The health agency said the man traveled on May 17 from
Liberia to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
with a stop in Morocco, and reported no symptoms and had no
fever when he arrived in the United States.
The next day, however, the traveler went to a New Jersey
hospital and reported a sore throat, fever and fatigue but did
not report his travel from West Africa, the CDC said in a
statement. It did not identify the hospital.
He was sent home but returned to the hospital three days
later when his symptoms worsened, it said. He died Monday night.
It was only the sixth known case of the virus in the United
States since 1969, according to the CDC. "There has never been
person-to-person transmission of Lassa fever documented in the
United States," it said.
Still, the agency said it was working with public health
officials to track down people who had contact with the man, and
those who had close contact will be monitored for 21 days to see
if they develop symptoms.
Unlike Ebola, which has a 70 percent fatality rate with no
treatment, Lassa fever has a 1 percent fatality rate, the CDC
said. "However, some Lassa patients develop severe disease, as
the patient in New Jersey did," it said.
Travelers to the United States from West Africa have been
screened for Ebola-like symptoms since a man with that virus who
had traveled from Liberia died from the disease at a Texas
hospital last year and two nurses were infected.
Liberia has since been declared Ebola-free, but cases
continue to rise in nearby Guinea and Sierra Leone as global
health officials and other countries remain concerned about the
outbreak.
