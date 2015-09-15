Sept 15 U.S. chief executives are cautious about
the economy's near-term prospects and expect to trim capital
spending over the next six months, according to a survey by the
Business Roundtable.
The survey showed CEOs expect U.S. gross domestic product to
grow 2.4 percent this year, compared with their projection of a
2.5 percent increase a quarter earlier. (bit.ly/1MpluRd)
Of the 141 CEOs who responded to the third-quarter survey,
20 percent said they expect a decrease in their company's
capital spending in the United States in the next six months, up
from 13 percent in the second-quarter survey.
Nearly a third of the CEOs polled said they expect U.S.
employment to fall, up from 26 percent in the prior survey.
Nearly two-thirds of the CEOs said they expected their
companies' U.S. sales to increase in the next six months, down
from 70 percent a quarter earlier. About 11 percent said they
expect U.S. sales to decline, up from 7 percent.
"The downward trend in CEO plans for investment and hiring
continues to reflect reasonable caution regarding near-term
prospects for modest U.S. growth," said Randall Stephenson,
chairman of Business Roundtable and chief executive of AT&T Inc
.
The Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index, an index
of expectations for the next six months for sales, capital
spending and employment, slipped to 74.1 from 81.3 in the second
quarter.
