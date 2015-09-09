(Updates with details on the case, comments from companies and
CFPB director)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. consumer protection
regulators ordered the country's two largest debt buyers, Encore
Capital Group and a unit of PRA Group, to pay
millions of dollars in refunds and fines on Wednesday over
charges of using "deceptive tactics" to collect bad debt.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Encore has
been ordered to pay $42 million in refunds and a $10 million
penalty. Portfolio Recovery Associates, the PRA Group unit, was
ordered to pay $19 million back to customers and an $8 million
penalty.
The CFPB said both companies purchased debt using
"potentially inaccurate" information and pressured customers
with false statements. They also tried to collect on debts using
robo-signed court filings to "churn out lawsuits," the CFPB
said.
"Encore and Portfolio Recovery Associates threatened and
deceived consumers to collect on debts they should have known
were inaccurate or had other problems," CFPB Director Richard
Cordray said.
In a statement posted on its website, PRA group said the
settlement with the CFPB "will not materially impact operations"
and that it decided to "end this drawn out process," even though
it objected to the CFPB's characterization of its business
practices.
Encore, in a statement, said that it too disagreed with the
CFPB's position, but opted to "agree to a settlement so we can
move forward."
It also criticized the regulator, saying the CFPB was using
enforcement actions to achieve reforms in the sector, instead of
writing rules.
Encore and Portfolio Recovery Associates both purchase
delinquent debts, often for just pennies on the dollar. They
generally then attempt to collect the full amount that was
claimed by the original lender.
Collectively, the companies have bought the rights to
collect over $200 billion in defaulted consumer debt such as
credit cards, phone bills and other accounts.
The CFPB accused the companies of using numerous abusive
litigation tactics to collect debt.
For instance, the regulator said they filed lawsuits past
the statute of limitations for collecting the debt or filed
lawsuits in cases where they lacked the paperwork to prove the
debt in court.
The CFPB said that both companies have been ordered to
overhaul their debt collection and litigation practices and stop
reselling debts to third parties.
Encore is going to stop collection on over $125 million,
while Portfolio Recovery Associates will stop collection on over
$3 million worth of debts.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric
Walsh)