By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 5 By extracting a $13 million
penalty and imposing tough restrictions on future oil trading by
Arcadia and others, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) this week sent a powerful signal that laws
against market manipulation still have teeth.
The case challenges a now famous view expressed in 1991 by
commodities lawyer Jerry Markham that manipulation of commodity
futures prices had become an unprosecutable crime.
("Manipulation of commodity futures prices: the unprosecutable
crime")
"Under present law the crime of manipulation is virtually
unprosecutable, and remedies for those injured by price
manipulation are difficult to obtain," Markham wrote in an
article published in the Yale Journal of Regulation.
"Even where a prosecution is successful, the investigation
and effort necessary to bring a case will involve years of work,
enormous expenditures, as well as an extended trial," Markham
lamented.
The real significance of the CFTC's punitive settlement with
trading company Arcadia, its subsidiary Parnon and traders
Nicholas Wildgoose and James Dyer is not the headline amount but
the fact the CFTC managed to compel a settlement at all.
CYCLE OF MANIPULATION
In a civil complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York in May 2011, the CFTC alleged
the defendants "unlawfully manipulated and attempted to
manipulate the NYMEX WTI financial contract prices".
Against a backdrop of tight supplies of crude oil at the
NYMEX delivery point at Cushing, Oklahoma, the complaint alleged
that the defendants operated a cycle of manipulation.
By amassing a dominant long position in physical WTI at the
delivery location and holding on to it, "even though they had no
commercial need for crude oil", the defendants gave "other
market participants the impression that the supply would remain
tight".
Simultaneously, the defendants established a large long
position in WTI futures contracts "with the intention to
artificially inflate the value of that position by driving WTI
prices higher."
Once prices had moved higher, to what the CFTC said was an
artificial level, the futures contracts were sold and the
defendants established a short position before "completing the
cycle by surprising the market with an unexpected sell-off of
their WTI physical position".
The CFTC alleged the entire manipulative cycle was attempted
several times in early 2008 until the defendants learned that
the CFTC was investigating their conduct.
Rather than speculating on the outright price of oil, the
CFTC's complaint alleged the defendants attempted to manipulate
the calendar spread, the difference between the price of oil
delivered in one month and the next.
The alleged manipulation came at an especially sensitive
time in late 2007 and early 2008. Crude oil prices had already
risen to around $100 per barrel and were accelerating towards
their ultimate peak over $140 per barrel in July 2008.
Scarce supplies of crude around the Cushing delivery point
and the stiff backwardation in the market during the winter
months contributed to a sense that oil supplies were scarce
globally and could have helped propel prices higher.
ADULT SUPERVISION ORDER
In settling the lawsuit without going to trial, the
defendants "neither admit nor deny the allegations contained in
the complaint", according to the settlement order.
But they agreed "neither the defendant, nor any of its or
his agents or employees under its or his authority or control,
shall take any action or make any public statement denying,
directly or indirectly, any allegation in the complaint, or
creating, or tending to create, the impression that the
complaint is without factual basis".
The settlement requires the defendants "jointly and
severally" to pay a civil monetary penalty amounting to $13
million.
In a piece of standard boilerplate, the order also grants a
permanent injunction prohibiting the defendants from violating
the market manipulation sections of the Commodity Exchange Act.
But the more interesting and novel features of the
settlement are the additional limitations and undertakings that
the defendants accepted.
For three years, the defendants are prohibited from taking
delivery on cash crude positions at Cushing amounting to more
than 3 million barrels.
For three years, the defendants must also report all
physical and financial positions relating to Cushing to the CFTC
on a weekly basis.
Documents related to Cushing oil trading must be retained
and made available to the CFTC on request for the same period,
and all telephone conversations must be recorded and made
available to the Commission's enforcement staff.
Finally, the defendants must "engage the services of an
independent consultant to review and evaluate defendants'
compliance, internal control, and risk management policies,
procedures and practices designed to detect, deter, discipline
and/or correct potential violations" of the Commodity Exchange
Act and other CFTC regulations.
Collectively, these prohibitions and monitoring requirements
amount to what might be termed an adult supervision order
requiring unique oversight over and complete transparency about
everything the defendants do in connection with Cushing for the
next three years.
PRECEDENT AND DETERRENT
The $13 million penalty is not especially large in
comparison with the net profits which the defendants are alleged
to have made, which the CFTC estimated were around $35 million.
Nor is the penalty large compared with the massive
settlements that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has
extracted for attempts to manipulate electricity markets, or
that the Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. bank
regulators have extracted for mortgage-related and money
laundering offences.
The fact the CFTC agreed to a modest penalty and that it was
finally accepted by the defendants reflects the uncertainty on
both sides about whether they would prevail at trial.
But the CFTC has notched up a clear victory and delivered a
powerful reminder to market participants that manipulation laws
are not entirely toothless.
In theory, the case does not create a legal precedent, since
it was settled rather than taken to a formal judgement.
There was no finding about whether the facts outlined in the
complaint were actually unlawful under the Commodity Exchange
Act.
Arcadia and the other defendants have not admitted or denied
that what they did was unlawful under the Act. Only a court
could determine that, and the settlement means the case will
never reach that stage.
In practice, compliance professionals and lawyers will take
careful note of the outcome, and it is likely to deter similar
behaviour in future.
The "manipulative scheme" alleged in the CFTC complaint was
once relatively common and thought to be lawful if not entirely
reputable in the rough and tumble world of physical oil trading.
The settlement order sends a strong signal that
physical-plus-financial strategies, which dominant cash and
futures markets and others like them, could lead to legal
jeopardy and substantial financial penalties.
The reporting requirements, in their unusual intrusiveness,
are humiliating and express the CFTC's strong disapproval of the
conduct outlined in the complaint and its determination to
ensure it is not repeated, either by the defendants or other
firms still heavily involved in the market.
What is most important, the settlement underscores that the
CFTC can still win substantial penalties despite all the
obstacles in the way of proving market manipulation to the
standard demanded by the courts.
Markham's views, though now almost 25 years old, have come
to represent the consensus thinking among commodity market
professionals.
In forcing a settlement in a high-profile case, however, the
CFTC proved market manipulation was not quite so unprosecutable
after all.
(editing by Jane Baird)