WASHINGTON Feb 5 The U.S. regulator of the complex derivatives market that was recently found violating a government accounting law will work with Congress to fix its bookkeeping problems, its chairman said on Friday.

The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan federal watchdog, on Thursday said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission failed to properly account for its multi-year leases, neglecting to put in its total liability each year. While the CFTC did explain the full amount due on the leases in footnotes, the GAO found those clauses ineffective.

"We'll move very quickly to fix the issue," CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad told reporters at the sidelines of a Office of Financial Research conference, adding it will work with Congress to decide "the right fix."

"It's a common practice but when you're in the government and you have the unique situation that we do - where you have multi-year lease authority without multi-year funds - it doesn't quite work that way," he added.

The fix could include moving the commission's leases under the authority of the General Services Administration or a budgeting measure. Congress included a temporary measure allowing CFTC to use current funds to pay down past obligations, freeing up funds to pay landlords, in last year's omnibus spending bill.

Tensions, though, are high between the CFTC and Republicans who control Congress. Lawmakers requested that the GAO look into CFTC accounting a year ago and they are now pledging increasing scrutiny of the regulator's finances in light of the report.

The GAO's finding follows a Reuters report last month that KPMG unearthed the error, leading the auditor to withdraw financial opinions on the CFTC.

Next week President Barack Obama will unveil his annual budget proposal, which will then go on to Congress for debate. In the past, Republican lawmakers refused to fund Obama's full request for the CFTC, largely over concerns with the commission's rulemaking on the over-the-counter derivatives market.

Massad, though, said the leasing issue should not affect lawmakers' decision on next year's funding.

The GAO did not say whether the CFTC violated another federal law that bars government agencies from obligating or spending federal funds in excess of the amount available. Instead, it left it up to the CFTC to determine if it had broken the law and told the regulator to self-report any violations.

Massad said the agency was looking into possible violations.

"Whatever it takes to comply with that, we'll do," he said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Diane Craft)