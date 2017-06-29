WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Thursday said it had reached a agreement
not to prosecute three former Citigroup Global Markets Inc
traders, the regulatory agency said in a statement.
CFTC said the three traders, Jeremy Lao and Shlomo Salant of
New York and Daniel Liao of Japan, had admitted to conducting
unlawful trade practices, cooperated with agency investigators
and had no prior history of misconduct.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc is a unit of Citigroup Inc
.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey)