WASHINGTON Aug 14 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Mark Wetjen announced his resignation on Friday, saying he plans to leave the financial regulatory agency on Aug. 28.

Wetjen, who played a key role in implementing the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and is one of four commissioners overseeing the watchdog agency, "has no announced plans" after leaving the commission, the CFTC statement said.

Wetjen, a Democrat, led the CFTC for several months during his tenure, which began in 2011.

"Today, I informed President Obama of my intention to resign as a CFTC Commissioner later this month. It has been an honor to serve as both commissioner and acting chairman of the CFTC," he said in the statement.

CFTC Chairman and fellow Democrat Tim Massad, in a statement, noted Wetjen's efforts to regulate the financial markets.

"When Mark arrived, the commission was just beginning the task of implementing the congressional mandate to regulate the swaps market," Massad said. "Today, thanks to Mark's help, the commission has a framework in place to make the swaps market more open, transparent and competitive." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)