WASHINGTON Aug 14 U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner Mark Wetjen announced his resignation on Friday, saying he plans to leave the financial regulatory agency on Aug. 28.

Wetjen, who played a key role in implementing the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and is one of four CFTC commissioners, "has no announced plans" after leaving the commission, the statement released by the CFTC said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)