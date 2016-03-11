WASHINGTON, March 11 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday dropped an industry-led report that called for relaxed regulation of oil and gas hedging.

"I have notified members that the non-binding report and recommendations... (have) been withdrawn," CFTC Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo said in a statement.

The panel, the Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee, was conceived by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform legislation and gives industry a voice in future regulation.

The February report calling for eased energy trading regulations drew scorn from some Democratic lawmakers. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by David Gregorio)