WASHINGTON, March 11 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Friday dropped an industry-led report that
called for relaxed regulation of oil and gas hedging.
"I have notified members that the non-binding report and
recommendations... (have) been withdrawn," CFTC Commissioner J.
Christopher Giancarlo said in a statement.
The panel, the Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory
Committee, was conceived by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
legislation and gives industry a voice in future regulation.
The February report calling for eased energy trading
regulations drew scorn from some Democratic lawmakers.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by David Gregorio)