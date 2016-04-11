WASHINGTON, April 11 A U.S. Senate committee
will soon consider legislation on the country's commodities and
derivatives regulator that is intended to keep financial-sector
restrictions in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law from
applying to farmers and ranchers because their derivatives
trading helps them manage operational risks.
On Thursday, the Agriculture Committee will mark up
legislation reauthorizing the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, which oversees the $400 trillion U.S. swaps market
as well as trading in agriculture, metals and energy.
Republicans, who are the majority in Congress and lead the
committee, unveiled the bill late on Monday. A congressional
source familiar with the legislation said lawmakers were open to
negotiation and the bill could change before Thursday.
The central aim of the Senate committee's bill is to allow
farmers, ranchers and energy providers to hedge their
operational risks with derivatives, while maintaining regulation
of financial swaps trading. The source said it was not an
attempt to affect position limits that the CFTC sets on
contracts or options.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank law strengthened oversight of swaps in
order to prevent a repeat of the risky bets that contributed to
the financial crisis. Republicans have said that rules the CFTC
put in place to carry out the law have spread regulation into
areas outside of finance, which Congress did not intend.
Nonetheless, the Senate bill would address some financial
elements such as requiring electronic confirmation of customers'
account balances at banks and preventing firms from moving funds
among accounts without notifying regulators.
It would also strengthen protection for proprietary
information submitted to the CFTC as part of required
disclosures and create a judicial review process for the
commission's rulemaking.
The bill unveiled on Monday would also require the
commission to review and take action on the London Metal
Exchange's application to register as a foreign board of trade.
The CFTC has had to operate on year-by-year funding since
the end of 2013 because Congress has not passed a new
authorization for it. Lawmakers say this has created uncertainty
in many markets.
The House of Representatives passed its version of the CFTC
authorization in June. Parts of that legislation that stirred
controversy, such as a cost-benefit analysis requirement, were
not included in this bill.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)