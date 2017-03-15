By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 15
WASHINGTON, March 15 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator laid out plans on Wednesday for a sweeping overhaul of
the agency that will include everything from cutting regulation
to restructuring the unit that conducts surveillance for market
abuses.
In a wide-ranging policy speech, Acting Commodity Futures
Trading Commission Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, who was
nominated by President Donald Trump as permanent chairman late
Tuesday, said it was time for the CFTC to "reinterpret its
regulatory mission" by focusing on fostering economic growth,
enhancing U.S. markets, and "right-sizing" its regulatory
footprint.
In prepared remarks before the Futures Industry
Association's annual conference in Boca Raton, Florida, he
outlined plans to bolster how the CFTC polices the marketplace
by restructuring its market surveillance branch and moving it
into the agency's enforcement division. That unit, in charge of
searching for manipulation and other abuses, is currently housed
in the CFTC's Division of Market Oversight. Giancarlo said it
would be relocated inside the agency's enforcement division to
bolster how the CFTC polices the marketplace.
A new "chief market intelligence officer" position will also
be created, he said, to help oversee a new branch that will be
tasked with keeping pace with new trends and technology.
Giancarlo often has been highly critical of the way the CFTC
has implemented rules stemming from the Dodd-Frank financial
reform legislation.
In his speech, he pledged to fix what he called "flawed
swaps trading rules" which he blamed for driving business away
from the U.S.. He also said he hopes to work more effectively
with international regulators while still looking out for
American interests.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Linda Stern and Chizu
Nomiyama)