Dec 28 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday said:

* US short index investment in commodities rose $4.3 billion to $85.9 billion in November

* US long index investment in commodities rose $7.9 billion to $296.5 billion

* US index net length in commodity markets rose $3.6 billion to $210.6 billion

