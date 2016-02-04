WASHINGTON Feb 4 The federal government watchdog has determined that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission violated government accounting principles by understating its leasing liabilities, a congressional source told Reuters.

The finding by the Government Accountability Office, which the source said will be released later on Thursday, follows a Reuters report last month that KPMG found a "material" accounting error that led the auditor to withdraw nearly a decade of financial opinions on the derivatives regulator.

The error, concerning how the CFTC accounted for lease payments for its offices from fiscal years ending in 2005 through 2014, could put the commission in violation of a federal law prohibiting government agencies from obligating or spending federal funds in excess of the amount available.

KPMG estimated the CFTC had understated liabilities by $194 million in the year to Sept. 30, 2015, and by $212 million the previous year.

In 2015, the GAO, a nonpartisan federal watchdog, began looking into the CFTC's books at the request of members of Congress. When the commission collected information for the investigation, it uncovered the errors and notified KPMG. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, Editing by Soyoung Kim and Franklin Paul)