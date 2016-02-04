(Adds comments from senator, Agriculture committee letter to CFTC)

By Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON Feb 4 The federal government watchdog has determined that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission violated government accounting principles by understating its leasing liabilities, a congressional source told Reuters.

The finding by the Government Accountability Office, which the source said will be released later on Thursday, follows a Reuters report last month that KPMG found a "material" accounting error that led the auditor to withdraw nearly a decade of financial opinions on the derivatives regulator.

"It is deeply troubling that an agency charged with regulating some of the most complex financial products and markets in the world cannot follow basic accounting standards," Republican Senator John Boozman of Arkansas said in a statement.

Boozman, who chairs the Senate subcommittee on financial services and general government, is one of the lawmakers who asked the non-partisan GAO to look into the CFTC's accounting in 2015. When the commission collected information for the investigation, it uncovered the errors and notified KPMG.

Boozman said he "will work to strengthen oversight of the agency's management and ensure sufficient reforms are implemented to prevent future violations."

The error, concerning how the CFTC accounted for lease payments for its offices from fiscal years ending in 2005 through 2014, could put the commission in violation of a federal law prohibiting government agencies from obligating or spending federal funds in excess of the amount available.

KPMG estimated the CFTC had understated liabilities by $194 million in the year to Sept. 30, 2015 and by $212 million the previous year.

The chairman of the Senate's Agriculture Committee, Pat Roberts, is also turning up the heat on the agency. In a letter to CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad dated Wednesday, he requested a detailed briefing by Feb. 17 and asked for information about the commission's accounting practices and how closely it monitors its books. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, Editing by Soyoung Kim and Cynthia Osterman)