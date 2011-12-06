(Corrects number to six out of 10 contributions instead of one
By Kathleen Kingsbury
Dec 5 When he retired two years ago, David
Moskowitz promised himself he'd donate about 10 percent of his
fixed income annually to charity. The 63-year-old from Niles,
Illinois, had rarely deviated from his list of causes until two
events this year made him reevaluate: the rise of Occupy Wall
Street and the foreclosure on a neighbor's home after a
layoff.
"I respect the protests for giving voice to the fact people
are suffering right now, so I do plan to donate to organizing
efforts," Moskowitz says. "But if I didn't give a lot more to a
local jobs-training program, I think that would be missing the
point."
Moskowitz is not alone. The Occupy movement and escalating
poverty rates are influencing donors this holiday
season.
Several recent surveys indicate that charities and
nonprofits can expect giving to be more bountiful at the end of
2011, particularly compared to the last two years. Moreover,
donors seem to be taking into account current economic
challenges and government cutbacks when deciding where to give:
A recent poll by the website Charity Navigator (see
link.reuters.com/nyk45s), for instance, found
human-service groups, such as food banks and homeless shelters,
top the list of where respondents plan to give.
"Coming out in the new statistics and media reports [of
Occupy Wall Street] is the idea that many fellow Americans are
living paycheck to paycheck," says Lisa Philp, vice-president
for strategic philanthropy at the Foundation Center. "When
human-service or basic-need organizations reach out, there's
going to be more receptivity among donors."
Paired with this largesse, though, is an increased desire
to avoid what philanthropic adviser Susan Winer calls
"checkbook philanthropy."
"People each year find they write checks to organizations
they might not even support just because friends or family
ask," says Winer, who is senior vice-president of Chicago-based
firm Strategic Philanthropy. What's different, especially given
donors' own funds may be tighter, is "Wanting to know more then
ever that they're being smart and thoughtful in how and where
they are giving."
DUE DILIGENCE IS KEY
Eight out of 10 respondents in the Charity Navigator survey
ranked accountability and transparency -- including ethics and
good governanceas very important when considering what
charities to support. And more information about how nonprofits
do business is available now online from sites like Charity
Navigator or Guidestar (see www.guidestar.org).
Another option, let the professional philanthropists do the
vetting for you. Most cities or towns have community
foundations, and Philp suggests that donors can learn a lot
about the best-run local charities by finding out where these
full-time grant makers give. The Foundation Center has also
launched web portals meant to highlight best practices for
donors wishing to support education (see
link.reuters.com/pyk45s) and clean-water initiatives
(see washfunders.org/).
Or, before making a donation, try to volunteer. "One of the
fastest ways to understand how an organization is run is to
spend time seeing firsthand how it works," says Sarah Libbey,
president of Fidelity Charitable.
MAXIMIZE TAX BENEFITS
When asked, Americans rarely admit tax deductions influence
charitable giving. Nonetheless, charities usually depend on an
end-of-the-year bump as donors rush to meet the IRS's January 1
deadline for write-offs.
This year, however, that might not be the smartest route.
As Congress continues to debate ending tax breaks in 2013,
particularly those making around $250,000 per year may wish to
hold off on donations to balance out tax hikes. On the other
hand, also on the legislative table is a potential limit on
itemized deductions going forward.
"This year more than ever the what-if game comes into play
when planning charitable contributions," says Lionel Engelman,
a certified public accountant in San Mateo, California. "It can
be an additional factor to balance out income with a $50,000
donation in 2012 instead of this year."
Donor-advised funds (DAFs) can also offer a tax advantage.
These vehicles, usually run by public charities, let donors to
make a contribution and be eligible for an immediate tax
deduction, but then release funds on their own timetable.
"Using a DAF allows donors to optimize the amount to give and
give when it helps you most - when you are in higher tax
brackets and can use the write offs," says Drake Zimmerman, a
chartered adviser in philanthropy in Normal, Illinois.
Important to note, however, is donors can only suggest
where monies are ultimately directed - the funds make the
actual grants -- and donations are irrevocable.
Donors are also becoming creative in the type of assets
they pledge to charity. In the first nine months of 2011, for
instance, Fidelity Charitable saw donations of appreciated
securities account for nearly six out of 10 contributions.
Gifting of complex assets, such as privately-held stock, was
five times higher through September 30 than during the same
period last year. "By giving assets instead, you avoid
long-term capital gains tax," Zimmerman says. "Then you have
even more charitable capital."
CONNECTING ONLINE
Technology, too, is making giving easier. Social media,
such as Twitter or Facebook, can introduce donors to a greater
variety of causes and let them follow closer the impact their
gift has. Donations via SMS are growing in popularity, and even
Salvation Army bell-ringers are accepting credit card payments
on mobile devices (see link.reuters.com/ryk45s).
"Modern charities have to have a digital footprint,"
Patrick Rooney, executive director of the Center on
Philanthropy at Indiana University, says. "Allowing donors to
give through multiple platforms is a way to recruit them for
the long run."
MAKE GIVING A FAMILY AFFAIR
For the holidays this year, Gillian and Adam Jones of
Washington, D.C., decided to give each of their three daughters
$500 to donate to a cause of their choice. The young women,
from ages 17 to 26, were asked to identify two or three
possible charities, and the family ultimately decided together
where each donation would go: their church's soup kitchen, a
local after-school reading program and Occupy Wall Street.
"It is hard not to see people are struggling to make ends
meet this year," says Adam Jones. "We wanted our girls to feel
they were directly going to help someone else in need."
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.
