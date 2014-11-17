(Updates with fifth worker out of hospital, paragraph 6;
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Nov 16 Investigators from the U.S.
Chemical Safety Board (CSB) were headed on Sunday to a DuPont
and Co plant in LaPorte, Texas, to begin a probe of a
chemical leak that killed four workers.
The victims were among a group of workers who were trying on
Saturday to contain a leak of methyl mercaptan at the plant,
located in a cluster of refineries and chemical plants 26 miles
(42 km) from downtown Houston.
The chemical is used to give natural gas its rotten-egg
smell and in making insecticides and plastics. Methyl mercaptan
is hazardous and can cause death in high enough concentrations.
The volatile chemical can also explode.
In a statement, the CSB, an independent federal agency, did
not mention having any prior concerns about the La Porte plant.
Two of the dead workers were identified as brothers Robert
and Gilbert Tisnado, according to Houston television station
KTRK. No information was available on the other two workers who
were killed.
A fifth worker was taken to an area hospital and released on
Saturday, a DuPont spokesman said on Sunday. He declined to
identify the dead and injured workers.
Randall Clements, the DuPont La Porte plant manager, said in
a statement that the leak, which caused a stench across much of
southern Houston, began at about 4 a.m. CST (1000 GMT) Saturday
and was later contained.
"It appears at this point that several of the employees were
responding to a leak in a valve," Clements said.
During a news conference on Saturday Clements said the four
workers had between eight months and 40 years of work
experience.
There were no records of inspections of the plant found on
the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
website. An OSHA representative was not immediately available to
discuss the plant's history.
OSHA will conduct an investigation separate from the CSB.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the plant
had a satisfactory compliance rating with the agency and was
last cited for moderate violations in August. Agency
investigators were on the scene of accident since Saturday.
The CSB said it had investigated accidents at four other
DuPont facilities, including a 2010 phosgene release at a DuPont
Plant in Belle, West Virginia, that caused one death and an
accident that same year at a DuPont facility outside of Buffalo,
New York, that fatally injured one worker.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade, Jeffrey Benkoe
and Eric Walsh)