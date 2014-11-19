HOUSTON Nov 19 Four workers who died on
Saturday at a DuPont and Co plant in Texas were
accidentally asphyxiated by chemicals, the coroner's office said
on Wednesday, another finding that suggests the victims were not
wearing full safety equipment.
The workers were overcome by methyl mercaptan, a chemical
used to give natural gas its rotten-egg smell and for making
insecticides and plastics.
A DuPont spokesman declined to say if the victims were
caught by surprise by the chemical or sent to repair a leak in a
unit that officials have described as an enclosed, five-story
structure.
The spokesman also declined to comment when asked if the
workers were wearing personal protective equipment, including
respirators. DuPont said both issues are under investigation.
But the Harris County Medical Examiner's office previously
said coveralls were the only clothing mentioned in preliminary
autopsy reports.
Families of the victims filed lawsuits against DuPont this
week.
The plant, located in a cluster of refineries and chemical
plants 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Houston, had a history of
environmental infractions.
But it had no record of safety violations, according to
information available from the U.S. Occupational Safety and
Health Administration (OSHA) and the U.S. Chemical Safety Board
(CSB).
The CSB has said it has investigated accidents at four other
DuPont facilities, including a 2010 phosgene release at a DuPont
Plant in Belle, West Virginia, that killed one person and an
accident that same year at a DuPont facility outside of Buffalo,
New York, that killed a worker.
