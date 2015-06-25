WASHINGTON, June 25 Refrigerant producers operating in the United States filed a complaint on Thursday about low-priced Chinese imports of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) products, used in air conditioning and refrigeration.

The complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission could lead to import duties on HFC blends and components.

It was filed by the American Hydrofluorocarbon Coalition, whose members include Arkema SA, the Chemours Co , Honeywell International Inc, Hudson Technologies Inc, Worthington Industries Inc and Mexichem Fluor Inc, a subsidiary of Mexichem.

"Chinese producers have injured the U.S. industry by selling the refrigerants at unfairly low prices that consistently undercut the prices of the U.S. producers," the group said in a statement. It is being represented by law firm Cassidy Levy Kent. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez in Mexico; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)