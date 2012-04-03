WASHINGTON, April 3 Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who underwent heart transplant surgery, was released from the hospital on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said.

"As he leaves the hospital, the former vice president and his family want to again express their deep gratitude to the donor and the donor's family for this remarkable gift," his spokeswoman said in a statement.

(Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Bill Trott)