By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 Former U.S. Vice President
Dick Cheney's new book levels "cheap shots" at colleagues and
mischaracterizes events, ex-Secretary of State Colin Powell
said on Sunday.
Powell, whose disagreements with Cheney on issues such as
Iraq have been well known for years, said President George W.
Bush's national security team did not function smoothly and
that he had advised Bush to try to resolve the problem.
"We had different views," Powell told CBS's "Face the
Nation," adding that the views could not be reconciled.
In the CBS interview, Powell was asked about passages in
Cheney's book, "In My Time," that are critical of Bush
administration officials, including Powell and his successor,
Condoleezza Rice.
"They are cheap shots," Powell said.
He also dismissed Cheney's prediction that the book would
cause heads to explode all over Washington.
"My head isn't exploding, I haven't noticed any other heads
exploding in Washington, D.C.," Powell said.
Powell challenges the account in the book in which Cheney
suggests that the Secretary of State was pushed out at the end
of Bush's first term in office.
"(Cheney) takes great credit for my resignation in 2004.
Well, President Bush and I had always agreed that I would leave
at the end of 2004," Powell said. "I always intended to just
serve one term."
He also disputed Cheney's suggestion that Powell had a
tendency withhold his views from Bush and instead aired them
outside the administration.
"The president knows that I told him what I thought about
every issue of the day," Powell said.
Cheney's book is due out this week but copies of it have
already leaked to the media.
According to accounts in the New York Times and Washington
Post, Cheney described an incident in which Rice "tearfully"
admitted to the vice president that he had been right in
objecting to a public apology from the Bush administration for
its allegations about Iraq's pursuit of weapons of mass
destruction.
No weapons of mass destruction were found in Iraq after the
2003 U.S.-led invasion.
The administration apologized for a claim in Bush's State
of the Union address in which he said former Iraqi President
Saddam Hussein had sought uranium.
Powell accused Cheney of using a "condescending" tone
toward Rice in the book.
