April 10 Chesapeake Energy Corp has won
the dismissal of a securities class action lawsuit over
allegations the company misled investors about its financial
condition.
The lawsuit claimed that Chesapeake failed to disclose
financial obligations by the company and its former Chief
Executive Aubrey McClendon.
But in an order issued on Wednesday, Chief U.S. District
Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange in Oklahoma City wrote that the
allegations failed to present facts showing the company or other
company officers named in the complaint likely intended to
mislead investors.