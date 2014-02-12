By Elizabeth Daley
| PITTSBURGH
PITTSBURGH Feb 12 A fire at a Chevron Corp
natural gas well in western Pennsylvania was being left
to burn on Wednesday after an explosion early Tuesday left one
worker injured and another missing, state officials said.
Flames shot from the head of the Lanco 7H well, which is 50
miles south of Pittsburgh in the Marcellus shale region and
emergency workers were unable to get near on Wednesday.
The fire could continue indefinitely as gas flows up the
well from underground, said John Poister, spokesman for the
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
"There's a large amount of gas in the well, and it could
burn, if we just sat there and watched it, for months or years,"
Poister said.
Chevron said it did not know how long the fire would
continue.
Putting the flames out will probably involve some sort of
smothering, possibly with foam or chemicals, Poister said. Wild
Well Control, an organization specialized in fighting well
fires, remains at the scene to devise a method of extinguishing
the blaze.
No homes or structures were threatened by the blaze, and the
DEP will perform air quality tests to check for pollution. The
fire is extremely hot, but isolated to the well pad, a space
Poister said was half the size of a football field.
Nineteen workers were on the well pad at the time of the
explosion.
The workers were preparing to run tubing down the well at
the time of the incident, Chevron said, and no drilling or
hydraulic fracturing taking place.