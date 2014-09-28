(Adds flights delayed in Phoenix due to storms, latest
cancellation numbers)
By Laila Kearney
Sept 27 U.S. airports reported hundreds of
residual flight cancellations on Saturday, a day after a fire at
a Chicago-area air traffic control center that authorities said
was set by an employee who then tried to take his own life.
The incident forced the evacuation of the Federal Aviation
Administration control center in Aurora, Illinois, and severely
snarled air traffic on Friday, when an estimated 2,100 flights
were canceled at major airports across the country.
The impact stretched into Saturday with a further 1,100
flight cancellations nationwide, more than double the number of
cancellations for the entire day before the fire, according to
tracking website FlightAware.
A storm carrying heavy winds also disrupted travel at the
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, leading to about 20
cancellations and temporarily halting takeoffs and landings, the
airport said.
Nearly 60 percent of the cancellations took place at
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, one of the world's
busiest and located near the damaged flight center.
O'Hare is the largest hub of United Airlines and a
major hub for American Airlines. The airport averaged
about 2,700 flights a day in August with a daily average of
about 220,000 passengers in the month, according data posted on
its website.
Brian Howard, 36, who lives in the Chicago suburb of
Naperville, was charged on Friday in U.S. District Court in
Chicago with one felony count of destruction of aircraft or
aircraft facilities, prosecutors said.
Howard, who has worked at the control center for eight
years, is suspected of starting the fire in its basement at
about 5:40 a.m. local time (1040 GMT), according to an affidavit
attached to the complaint.
Howard had recently been told he was being transferred to
Hawaii, it said.
Shortly before the fire, a private message was posted to
Howard's Facebook account that said he was "about to take out"
the control center and take his own life, the affidavit said. A
relative forwarded the message to police.
Arriving at the scene of the fire, which was quickly
extinguished but not before causing damage, paramedics followed
a trail of blood and encountered Howard shirtless with cut
wounds on his arms and saw him slicing at his own throat, the
affidavit said.
Howard remains hospitalized and no court date has been set,
prosecutors said. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a
$250,000 fine if convicted.
The FAA was assessing the damage caused by the blaze, which
may be significant, but hoped to restore air traffic to
relatively normal levels over the next few days, officials said.
Air traffic was being handled by other control centers in
the region.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Additional reporting
by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney)