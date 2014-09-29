(Adds statements from FAA on repairs; update on cancellations;
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The Federal Aviation
Administration said on Sunday that it has set a target of
October 13 to restore to service a Chicago-area air traffic
control site that was set ablaze by a field technician, as
delays and cancellations continued at Chicago airports.
Air traffic controllers managed about 60 percent of typical
traffic on Sunday at O'Hare International Airport and over 75
percent at Chicago Midway International Airport, the FAA said.
More than 600 flights were canceled at O'Hare and Midway on
Sunday, and delays were about 30 minutes, the city's aviation
department said.
The fire forced the evacuation of the FAA control center in
Aurora, Illinois, and severely affected air traffic, with an
estimated 2,100 flights canceled at major airports across the
country on Friday.. Another 1,100 flights were
canceled Saturday.
Brian Howard, 36, of the Chicago suburb of Naperville, was
charged with a federal felony count of destruction of aircraft
or aircraft facilities, prosecutors said.
Harris Corp, the FAA telecommunications contractor
which employed Howard, said on Sunday that it was working to
install new equipment and conduct repairs at the Aurora
facility.
"Our team is on site working 24/7 with the (FAA) to install
new equipment and restore service to full capacity as quickly as
possible," Harris spokesman Jim Burke said in a statement.
Burke said Howard worked for eight years as a Harris field
technician, and was terminated after the incident.
O'Hare, one of the world's busiest airports, is the largest
hub of United Airlines and a major hub for American
Airlines. The airport averaged about 2,700 flights a day
in August with a daily average of about 220,000 passengers in
the month, according to its website.
The FAA said that air traffic controllers who normally work
at the Aurora facility are now working at other surrounding FAA
facilities to help maximize traffic flow in and out of
Chicago-area airports while repairs are being made.
The FAA said on Saturday that it had decided to completely
replace the central communications network in a different part
of the same building to restore the system as quickly as
possible.
The first shipment of replacement equipment is scheduled to
arrive late on Sunday night, and teams will be working around
the clock to install it, the FAA said.
