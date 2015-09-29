CHICAGO, Sept 29 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday upgraded the credit rating for Chicago's O'Hare International Airport general airport revenue bonds to A from A-minus ahead of a nearly $2 billion debt sale next week.

"The upgrade reflects our view of (O'Hare's) large origin-destination base, high traffic levels, and importance to the global aviation system as a major connecting hub," said S&P credit analyst Joseph Pezzimenti in a statement.

The credit rating agency added that the higher rating also takes into account the airport's massive runway reconfiguration project. S&P also raised the rating on O'Hare's stand-alone passenger facility charge revenue bonds by one notch to A.

O'Hare, the world's busiest airport in terms of takeoffs and landings, is scheduled to sell $1.99 billion of senior lien general airport revenue bonds next week through lead underwriter J.P. Morgan Securities. The deal includes about $1.7 billion of refunding bonds.

Fitch Ratings last week revised the outlook on the airport's A-minus rating to positive from stable.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)