(Adds potential sentences, final paragraph)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO Oct 29 Twenty-nine people in the
Chicago area face state or federal charges for involvement with
a bank fraud scheme known as "cracking cards," which found
participants through rap music and social media, prosecutors
said on Wednesday.
The multimillion-dollar scheme, which started on Chicago's
South Side about three years ago, involved recruiting bank
customers to give up their debit cards and PIN numbers with the
promise of making fast cash, the U.S. Attorney's Office in
Chicago said.
Bank customers were recruited at parties, schools, on the
street or through social media such as Instagram and Facebook,
prosecutors said. The scheme, which has been seen in other areas
of the country, is also known as "card popping."
After the defendants got the cards and information, they
made or bought counterfeit checks to deposit into the accounts,
waited for the amount to be credited, and then withdrew money.
Four defendants called themselves the "R.A.C.K. Boyz" or
"Rack Boyz." They have Facebook and Twitter accounts and posted
videos on YouTube, including a rap video called "For the Money,"
which refers to "cracking cards" and shows large amounts of
cash, prosecutors said.
"Our purpose today is to warn bank customers that fast cash
schemes are usually too good to be true and they should always
safeguard their account information," said Zachary Fardon, U.S.
attorney in Chicago.
One defendant, Matthew Mosley, 26, of Chicago, made
counterfeit checks that he used and sold to others, prosecutors
said.
He was one of 16 people charged in Chicago with federal bank
fraud for causing more than $1.7 million in bank losses. Ten of
the defendants are still at large.
Citibank, U.S. Bancorp, JP Morgan Chase & Co
, Bank of America Corp and others were identified
as victims of the scheme.
One of the "Rack Boyz," Kevin Ford, 26, of Chicago, also
printed fraudulent checks and made threats to law enforcement
officers on Facebook, prosecutors said.
Six others have been charged in Hammond, Indiana, southeast
of Chicago, with federal bank fraud, and seven defendants face
state financial crime charges.
If convicted, the federal defendants could receive maximum
sentences of between five and 30 years in prison. The seven
state defendants face different charges including continuing
financial crimes enterprise, which carries a maximum 15-year
sentence.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Eric Beech)