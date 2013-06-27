CHICAGO, June 27 The Chicago landmarks commission voted Thursday to approve many of the major elements of a proposed $300 million renovation of historic Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

But the commission delayed until next month a decision on one of the most controversial portions of the plan - a 6,000-square foot video screen over left field in the 99-year-old ballpark.

