March 4 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday
downgraded Chicago's general obligation and sales tax revenue
bond ratings one notch to Baa1 from A3, citing the city's
growing unfunded pension liabilities, which threaten its fiscal
solvency.
The ratings agency also downgraded the city's water and
sewer senior lien revenue bond ratings to A2 from A1, and water
and sewer second lien revenue bond ratings to A3 from A2.
The outlook on the lowered ratings is negative, Moody's
said.
"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that, absent
a commitment to significantly increase revenue and/or materially
restructure accrued pension liabilities to reduce costs, the
city's credit quality will likely weaken," Moody's said in a
statement. (Moody's statement:)