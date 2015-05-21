CHICAGO May 21 Banks that provided credit support or interest-rate hedges for Chicago's general obligation variable-rate debt have agreed not to demand payments that were triggered when the city's rating was cut to junk on May 12 by Moody's Investors Service, according to city documents posted on Thursday.

The forbearance agreements between Chicago and the banks will allow the city to convert the variable-rate debt into fixed-rate bonds with a $382.9 million issue scheduled for May 29 a $422.8 million issue set for June 8. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)