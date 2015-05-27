CHICAGO May 27 Underwriters initially priced $170.2 million of Chicago general obligation bonds on Wednesday with a top yield of 5.96 percent for bonds due in 2040 with a 5.75 percent coupon, according to a pricing scale obtained by Reuters.

The bond sale is part of Chicago's plan to convert about $805 million of variable-rate debt to fixed rate and ending related interest-rate swaps.

The initial yields for the bonds were as much as 285 basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale for the U.S. municipal bond market. Chicago's credit rating was downgraded earlier this month to junk by Moody's Investors Service in the wake of an Illinois Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the city's options for dealing with its $20 billion unfunded pension liability. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)