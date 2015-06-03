CHICAGO, June 3 Chicago's $111.7 mln of sales tax revenue refunding bonds were initially priced on Wednesday with a top yield of 4.67 percent for bonds due in 2034 with a 5 percent coupon, according to a pricing scale obtained by Reuters.

The issue is part of the city's plan to convert certain variable-rate debt into fixed-rate bonds to end bank letters of credit and interest-rate swaps. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)