CHICAGO, July 29 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on
Wednesday proposed more than $2.5 billion of bond sales even as
the city faces big budget deficits and the possibility that its
already-low credit ratings could fall further.
Under ordinances proposed to the city council, Chicago would
sell up to $2 billion of senior lien general airport revenue
bonds with $1.7 billion allocated to refunding outstanding debt
and $300 million for new projects at O'Hare International
Airport.
The airport bonds have largely avoided rating downgrades,
while the city's general obligation ratings have taken a hit,
including a cut to the junk level of Ba1 by Moody's Investors
Service in May.
That downgrade triggered $2.2 billion in accelerated debt
payments and fees by Chicago to banks that forced the city to
undertake a restructuring of its outstanding bonds. Earlier this
month, Chicago sold $1.08 billion of GO bonds at hefty yields as
part of the restructuring.
The mayor proposed the sale of other GO bonds of up to $500
million less than a week after a state judge voided a 2014 law
aimed at shoring up two of the city's financially shaky
retirement systems. Chicago had warned investors
that such a ruling could lead to more rating downgrades.
Emanuel also asked the council to approve up to $125 million
of second lien sewer revenue bonds with the proceeds earmarked
for converting existing variable-rate bonds to a fixed-rate mode
and terminating swaps used to hedge interest-rate risk.
The mayor is expected to unveil his fiscal 2016 budget in
September, along with a plan for tackling escalating pension
costs and plugging deficits that have been projected to grow to
$430 million next year and $588 million in 2017.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Ken Wills)