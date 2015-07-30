By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, July 30 The latest general obligation
bond proposal from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel could have the
cash-strapped city selling up to $500 million of capital
appreciation bonds (CABs), a form of debt that government
finance experts say could be costly and risky.
CABs are municipal debt for which payments are deferred
until the bonds' maturity while interest compounds. Emanuel's
administration on Wednesday proposed a refunding of outstanding
GO bonds that would give the city the flexibility to issue CABs
or the more commonly used current interest bonds for which
interest is paid on a periodic basis.
A spokeswoman for Chicago's finance department said the city
has not sold CABs since 2009 and expects to issue current
interest bonds for the refunding.
Still, the fact that CABs are listed as an option raised
concerns as Chicago struggles with low credit ratings, growing
budget deficits and already high borrowing costs.
Richard Ciccarone, president and CEO of Merritt Research
Services, said Thursday the move would allow the city to "kick
the can down the road" by deferring debt service payments for as
long as 40 years.
Laurence Msall, president of the Chicago-based Civic
Federation, a government finance watchdog group, called CABs "an
extraordinarily expensive form of borrowing."
"Going into the market and asking creditors to wait 10, 20,
40 years before receiving any payment carries a very stiff
premium," he said.
Emanuel in April announced a plan to clean up the city's
debt practices, including converting variable-rate bonds to
fixed-rate and eliminating related interest-rate swaps - a move
the Civic Federation applauded, according to Msall.
That plan got fast-tracked after Moody's Investors Service
downgraded Chicago to junk in May triggering $2.2 billion in
accelerated debt and fee payments by the city.
A $1.08 billion GO bond sale earlier this month resulted in
higher borrowing costs for Chicago than most issuers in the U.S.
municipal bond market.
The city, the third largest in the United States by
population, is struggling with a projected $430 million fiscal
2016 budget gap. The deficit is due in part to escalating
pension payments that include a looming $550 million
contribution increase to its public safety workers' retirement
funds.
Msall said he hoped the city council and its new financial
analysis office head will take a close look at the bond
proposal.
CABs have proved controversial in the past. California in
2013 enacted a law limiting total debt service on the bonds to
four times the principal and maturities to a maximum of 25
years. The law also requires CAB deals to allow early repayment
of the debt when maturities are longer than 10 years.
The law was sparked in part by reports that a San Diego-area
school district's $105 million of CABs would end up costing
nearly $1 billion.
More recently, Puerto Rico's financially troubled public
utility PREPA rejected an offer by bondholders to restructure
some of its debt into CABs.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)