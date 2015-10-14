CHICAGO Oct 14 Big investor demand on Wednesday pushed yields down on $332 million of Chicago sewer revenue bonds, although the city continues to pay a penalty for its fiscal woes.

The bonds were six times oversubscribed, according to the city, allowing underwriters to reprice the deal, lowering yields throughout the issue. The top yield fell 13 basis points to 4.44 percent for bonds due in 2039 with a 5 percent coupon, according to the pricing scale.

That yield was still 145 basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark yield scale for triple-A-rated debt.

"Obviously (it was) a heavily sought-after deal by investors," said MMD analyst Randy Smolik, noting that pre-marketing talk placed the spread around 170 basis points over the scale.

The deal restructured $332 million of variable-rate second-lien wastewater transmission revenue bonds into fixed-rate debt, ending related interest rate swaps.

Underwriters led by Ramirez & Co also priced $87 million of taxable sewer bonds at par with a top coupon for bonds due in 2019 of 6.042 percent or a spread over comparable U.S. Treasuries of 320 basis points.

Those bonds were 3.9 times oversubscribed, the city said.

Ahead of the bond sale, Standard & Poor's upgraded the rating on Chicago's senior-lien sewer bonds to A-plus from A and second-lien bonds to A from A-minus. Fitch Ratings rated the second-lien bonds AA with a negative outlook, citing projected higher costs and weaker debt service coverage. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)