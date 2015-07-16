MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires four advisers from Morgan Stanley
NEW YORK, March 23 Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired a team of four financial advisers in New Jersey from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley, the bank said Thursday.
CHICAGO, July 16 Underwriters repriced $347 million of Chicago tax-exempt, general obligation bonds on Thursday, dropping yields 2 to 8 basis points in several maturities, according to a pricing scale.
The top yield was shaved 8 basis points to 5.69 percent for bonds due in 2039 with a 5.50 percent coupon. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrew Hay)
NEW YORK, March 23 Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired a team of four financial advisers in New Jersey from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley, the bank said Thursday.
* Earthstone energy inc - on march 21, 2017 co, units and certain companies entered into an amendment to contribution agreement dated november 7, 2016