CHICAGO, July 16 Chicago's $1.08 billion of bond
sales this week had big investor demand, but still resulted in
hefty interest rates due to the city's festering fiscal woes.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said Thursday's sale of $345
million of tax-exempt, general obligation bonds was 10 times
oversubscribed with investor orders.
That allowed underwriters led by Morgan Stanley to reprice
the bonds, dropping yields 2 to 8 basis points in several
maturities, according to a pricing scale.
The top yield was shaved 8 basis points to 5.69 percent for
bonds due in 2039 with a 5.50 percent coupon. That resulted in a
252 basis point spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark
triple-A scale, signaling the fiscally struggling city continues
to pay higher borrowing costs than most issuers in the U.S.
municipal bond market.
"There's a significant penalty," said Dan Solender, lead
portfolio manager at Lord Abbett.
Solender said bonds in tougher sectors of the muni market
are able to attract lower yields than Chicago, pointing to $361
million of revenue bonds for a nonprofit corporation financing
student housing at Texas A&M University. Tax-exempt bonds rated
triple-B-minus in that deal were priced this week to yield 4.54
percent in 2035 -- 113 basis points lower than the 5.67 yield
for higher-rated bonds due the same year in Chicago's deal.
The city, the third largest in the United States by
population, is struggling with a projected $430 million fiscal
2016 budget gap. The deficit is due in part to escalating
pension payments that include a looming $550 million
contribution increase to its public safety workers' retirement
funds.
Chicago sold the tax-free bonds a day after nearly $743
million of taxable GO bonds were priced. Both
deals were part of the city's plan to restructure its short-term
debt into longer-term, fixed-rate bonds.
Moody's Investors Service, which was not asked to rate this
week's Chicago bond sales, in May dropped the city's credit
rating to junk, triggering $2.2 billion in accelerated debt
payments and fees that led the city to undertake the
restructuring.
Since then the city converted more than $900 million of
variable-rate debt to fixed rate to end interest rate swaps and
bank letters of credit. The deals were also popular with
investors but resulted in hefty yields.
Bond sales this week will repay all but about $140 million
of the city's short-term borrowing program.
