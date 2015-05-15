(Recasts, adds background)
May 15 Fitch Ratings cut Chicago's debt one
notch to 'BBB+' on Friday, ending a tumultuous week of
downgrades for the Illinois city but leaving intact a disparity
among Wall Street credit rating agencies that has confused
investors trying to value their bonds.
Moody's Investors Service dropped the city to junk on
Tuesday. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also downgraded the
city this week to 'A-', which leaves a split among rating
agencies: only Moody's believes the Windy City's $8.1 billion of
unlimited tax general obligation debt is below investment grade.
The credit disparity has prompted price discovery in the
municipal market.
A $1 million block of the city's general obligation school
construction bonds sold at an all-time low on Friday, dropping
to 99.05 cents on the dollar from the last time the bonds traded
in October at 108.031.
The downgrades came after last week's ruling by the Illinois
Supreme Court, which overturned the state's pension reform law.
That decision narrowed Chicago's ability to curb its own $20
billion unfunded pension liability, Moody's said.
Senior Obama administration officials have been briefed on
the financial situation in Chicago, the White House said on
Friday.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Additional reporting by
Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)