Nikkei drops on strong yen; automakers tumble on weaker than expected US sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
CHICAGO Oct 12 Standard & Poor's on Monday raised the credit ratings on Chicago's sewer revenue bonds ahead of the sale of nearly $439 million of debt this week.
S&P upgraded the city's senior lien sewer bonds to A-plus from A and its second-lien bonds to A from A-minus.
"The upgrade reflects our expectation that the wastewater fund's financial operations, which we currently consider strong, should be sustainable in the next two years," S&P analyst Scott Garrigan said in a statement.
The city plans to restructure $332 million of variable-rate second lien wastewater transmission revenue bonds into fixed-rate debt and issue $106.8 million of taxable bonds through underwriter Ramirez & Co this week.
S&P said the restructuring will result in a completely fixed-rate sewer debt portfolio for Chicago, along with the elimination of related interest-rate swaps. The credit rating downgraded the city's sewer bond ratings in May and put the ratings on a watch list for potential further action.
"Because the city's debt portfolio no longer has any contingent liquidity risk, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with developing implications," S&P said. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)
NEW YORK, April 3 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc has hired Joseph LaGrasta to spearhead a new exchange-traded funds sales and trading push in the United States, according to a memo seen by Reuters.