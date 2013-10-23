CHICAGO Oct 23 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on
Wednesday proposed a 2014 budget that reduces an ongoing
imbalance between revenue and spending by about a two-thirds,
but he warned that the city's outlook could worsen if state
lawmakers fail to deliver on badly needed pension reform.
Emanuel's spending plan relies on cuts, revenue increases
and one-time measures to balance the budget, while shrinking an
ongoing $339 million deficit by $230 million.
The proposed budget avoids increases in property, sales or
gasoline taxes, in favor of a continued squeeze on city
spending, including changes to healthcare programs for current
and retired workers that would save $26 million.
One-time measures, which Emanuel said he would avoid using
when he took office in 2011, include tapping excess revenue from
various accounts and development districts.
Emanuel said the budget situation could change dramatically
if pension changes are not forthcoming from the Illinois
legislature.
"Should Springfield fail to pass pension reform for Chicago
soon, we will be right back here in council early next year to
start work on the city's 2015 budget - a budget that will either
double city property taxes or eliminate the vital services that
people rely on," Emanuel said in his budget address to the city
council.
Chicago is facing a projected $600 million increase in
pension payments in 2015 due to a 2010 Illinois law that
mandates contributions to the city's fire and police funds
starting that year. The payments would be based on normal
retirement benefit costs and the amount of money needed to cover
unfunded liabilities over a set period of time.
Under that law, pension payments to the city's four funds
through 2020 could average $1.162 billion a year, up 147 percent
from the average over the last five years.
Emanuel's all-funds budget for 2014 totals $6.98 billion,
including a $3.29 billion city operations.
The mayor - hampered by tepid revenue growth, the large
structural deficit heading into 2014 and the uncertainty over
future pension payments - did not call for any sweeping new
initiatives for the city, the nation's third largest.
His budget would impose a 75-cent-per-pack tax increase on
cigarette sales to bankroll a program to enroll children in
Medicaid, the state and federally funded healthcare program for
the poor. Emanuel is also counting on $101 million in revenue
growth, largely from fines from the introduction of cameras to
catch speeders that are expected to total as much as $70
million.
Laurence Msall, president of the Chicago-based Civic
Federation, a government finance watchdog group, said the
proposed budget appears to contain about $100 million of
one-time measures, but he added it also significantly reduces
the structural deficit.
"This budget buys time for the next year for the city of
Chicago to operate, to make some modest investments in some
priority areas," Msall said. "It does not get us past that cliff
that occurs in 2015 when the city has to find $600 million or
receive the benefit of pension reform from Springfield," he
said.
The Emanuel administration is ratcheting up pressure on
state lawmakers to pass pension reforms or give the city some
relief from the looming jump in pension contributions. Emanuel
failed to win pension concessions from the city's police
sergeants union earlier this year, and the Democrat-controlled
legislature, which has been unable to come up with a plan for
the state's own huge pension funding problem, has made no known
progress on relief for Chicago.
In his speech, Emanuel said the city is willing to come up
with new revenue for pensions but only if accompanied by
reforms.
Alderman Carrie Austin, who heads the city council's budget
committee, said city workers also have to recognize they have to
give something to keep the city afloat.
"I much rather have a pension than to not have nothing at
all," she said in an interview on the council floor after
Emanuel's address. "So to continue to go the way we're going now
we won't have anything."
Alderman Edward Burke, the long-time chair of the city
council's finance committee, said the pension fund for
firefighters could be broke by 2021.
"Not only do we have a legal obligation to those people who
devoted their lives to public service, we have a moral
obligation," he said.
As for Emanuel's budget plan, Burke said it appears to try
to do more with less.