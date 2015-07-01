CHICAGO, June 30 Illinois Senate President John
Cullerton on Tuesday proposed legislation aimed at providing
pension funding relief for the Chicago Public Schools, while
meeting Governor Bruce Rauner's call for a local property tax
freeze.
The bill, set to be heard by the Senate Executive Committee
on Wednesday, would require the state to pay a much bigger share
of Chicago teachers' pensions and reduce the nation's
third-largest public school district's contributions going
forward.
Illinois would kick in $199.2 million by Oct. 1, completing
payments for fiscal 2015. For fiscal 2016, which ends June 30
next year, the state would owe an additional $207 million. The
amount of future annual payments would be calculated based on
actuarial data.
The bill would cap payments made by the school system itself
at $207 million in fiscal 2016 and $211 million in fiscal 2017.
Payments due in fiscal 2018 through 2063 would be in amounts
that would bring the funded ratio for the Chicago Teachers'
Pension Fund to 90 percent by 2063. The current funding ratio
stands at 51.5 percent.
The legislation also puts into place a two-year freeze on
local property taxes sought by Rauner, a Republican.
The bill from Cullerton, a Democrat, also addresses a
property tax freeze by putting one into place for levy years
2016 and 2017, although the city of Chicago and Chicago Public
Schools would be excluded from the 2016 freeze. In levy year
2018, the bill caps property tax increases at the lesser of 5
percent or the consumer price index, except for Chicago schools
and home-rule governments like Chicago.
The state previously had appropriated $62.1 million for
payments to the Chicago teachers fund in fiscal 2015, according
to fund documents.
Chicago's schools are struggling with a projected $1.1
billion hole in the district's next budget, due largely to
escalating pension payments.
Last week, contract talks between the school system and the
Chicago Teachers Union broke off, according to a union official.
The current contract expires at midnight.
On Tuesday, the Chicago Public Schools made its full $634
million payment that was due by midnight by borrowing $200
million.
The school system must now make $200 million in cuts, said
Chicago Public Schools interim Chief Executive Officer Jesse
Ruiz.
"While school will start on time, our classrooms will be
impacted," Ruiz said.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)