CHICAGO, July 13 The upcoming budget for the
Chicago Public Schools will rely on $500 million in
yet-to-be-enacted pension savings by Illinois, school officials
said on Monday.
The third-largest U.S. public school system is projecting a
$1.1 billion deficit in its fiscal 2016 budget, largely because
of an approximately $675 million pension payment. If the $500
million in pension relief does not materialize, officials said,
the school district would turn to "unsustainable borrowing and
additional cuts" to balance the budget nearly halfway through
the fiscal year.
"The fact is much of the pain in this year's budget is due
to a broken pension system that forces CPS to choose between
making pension payments and investing in our classrooms,"
interim Chief Executive Officer Jesse Ruiz told reporters.
He said while the district continues to work with state
lawmakers on pension reform, it was sending budgets out to
individual schools on Monday. A complete fiscal 2016 budget,
which will include a $61 million property tax increase and must
be in place by the end of August, will be released later this
summer.
The school system tapped borrowed money to make a $634
million, state-mandated fiscal 2015 payment to the Chicago
Teachers' Pension Fund by a June 30 deadline. It also announced
$200 million in spending cuts last month that include the
elimination of 1,400 jobs.
On Friday, talks with the retirement fund over giving the
district a $500 million break on its fiscal 2016 pension payment
ended without a deal.
Earlier this month, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who controls
the district, called on the state legislature to either create a
uniform pension system for all Illinois teachers or pay a bigger
chunk of the city's teacher pensions.
The Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund said it received just
$62.1 million in fiscal 2015 state appropriations, compared with
$3.5 billion for the statewide Teachers Retirement System.
District officials said the upcoming budget would
incorporate a $106 million cut in state funding. Still,
per-pupil funding will remain at current amounts of $4,390 to
$5,444, depending on the grade level.
