CHICAGO May 13 A day after pushing Chicago's
credit rating to junk, Moody's Investors Service dropped ratings
on Wednesday for the city's school and park districts to that
level as well.
The cascade of downgrades followed a determination last
Friday by the Illinois Supreme Court that the state constitution
prohibits pension benefit cuts for public sector workers.
Moody's dropped the rating on $6.2 billion of Chicago Board
of Education general obligation bonds three notches to Ba3 and
the rating on $616 million of Chicago Park District GO bonds
three notches to Ba1, with negative outlooks for both.
Chicago and its school system are struggling with big
unfunded pension liabilities and growing pension payments.
Moody's said the high court's ruling leaves fewer options for
addressing the problem.
The agency said the system, the nation's third-largest, has
been relying on reserves to fund its escalating pension
contributions. And unlike the city, the schools have a limited
ability to raise property taxes, it added.
As for the park district, Moody's noted it shares the same
property tax base with the city and schools.
"We perceive increased risk that the city's intensified
pressures will adversely affect (the park district's) financial
operations and position," Moody's said in a statement.
Interim Chicago Public Schools CEO Jesse Ruiz said in a
statement the high court's ruling should not have impacted the
credit rating for the school system. The system is projecting a
$1.1 billion budget deficit driven by $700 million in pension
costs that he added needed to be addressed by the Illinois
Legislature.
The park district did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Chicago is facing a $550 million increase next year in
payments to its police and fire pension funds. The city is also
defending a 2014 law in Cook County Court aimed at boosting
funding for its municipal and laborers' retirement systems. City
unions and retirees filed lawsuits last December challenging the
law on the same constitutional grounds that led the supreme
court to void a 2013 law that cut benefits for state workers and
teachers outside of Chicago.
